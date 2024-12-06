Timothée Chalamet will join ESPN College GameDay as the guest picker for the SEC Championship, ESPN revealed. The actor is set to appear on set before the Georgia football vs. Texas football game in Atlanta.

According to the announcement, Chalamet will join ESPN's College GameDay team, including Rece Davis, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, and Lee Corso, as they prepare for the SEC Championship. Georgia and Texas will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ABC.

Puzzling Timothée Chalamet choice

The 28-year-old has had an impressive year, featuring in the musical Wonka last December and taking the lead in the star-packed ensemble of Dune: Part Two earlier this year. College GameDay’s social media post highlights his role as “Lisan Al Gaib,” the title bestowed upon his character, Paul Atreides, in Dune.

Chalamet's choice as the celebrity picker might catch college football fans off guard, as he's originally from New York and went to college there. Lacking any clear ties to either Texas or Georgia, his selection seems unexpected, particularly for such an important game between the two teams.

Timothée Chalamet will likely promote his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. The movie is set to be released on Christmas Day.

Chalamet is widely recognized for his portrayal of Paul Atreides in the Dune franchise, which grossed a total of $1.139 billion worldwide across both films. He is also known for his performances in Interstellar, Call Me By Your Name, Hostiles, Beautiful Boy, Don't Look Up, and Wonka.

Electric matchup between the Longhorns and the Bulldogs

The SEC Championship game for this year was determined last week when Texas football triumphed over Texas A&M football in the first Lone Star Showdown since 2011. This win clinched the Longhorns' inaugural trip to Atlanta, as both teams were tied in the standings, turning it into a must-win matchup to secure a spot in the SEC title game.

This will mark the second meeting of the season between the Bulldogs and Longhorns, as well as the second appearance of College GameDay for the matchup. During the first clash in Austin, actor and Texas fan Glenn Powell served as the guest picker.

The Longhorns' only loss of the season came in a 30-15 defeat to Georgia on October 19, marking a setback for Steve Sarkisian's team. Now, Texas is aiming for redemption and the SEC title in its first year as a conference member, finishing the 2024 regular season with an impressive 11-1 record.

One of Georgia's key challenges on Saturday will be shutting down Texas' dynamic offense. The Longhorns are ranked No. 14 nationally in total offense, averaging 450.1 yards per game, and No. 21 in scoring with 34.8 points per game.

There’s also the possibility that Steve Sarkisian rotates both quarterbacks into the game. While Quinn Ewers is the starter, Arch Manning made an appearance in a goal-line package last week against Texas A&M, hinting that he could be used in the SEC title game. However, Georgia will be prepared for whatever strategy Sarkisian employs.