If Timothée Chalamet just wanted to sit in the VIP section of SoFi Stadium looking too cool for school at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert while not-so-subtly going publicly official as a couple with Kylie Jenner — social media had other plans for him. Commenters on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to jump on Chalamet for appearing to be smoking indoors at a venue where that is explicitly prohibited.

Pictures have emerged on social media of Chalamet and Jenner engaging in some PDA while enjoying the concert, but then other pics were posted in which Chalamet is smoking in the VIP box, which commenters did not much appreciate.

“I fear I have entered my Timothée Chalamet ick era,” one comment read, “because WHY ARE YOU SMOKING IN AN ENCLOSED SPACE.”

Another X user wrote: “Timothee chalamet smoking a cig at Beyoncé's birthday show for her to inhale does not sit right with me.”

It didn't sit right with numerous others as well.

Another user commented in a similar vein “timothée babe ily, but why are you smoking inside the stadium and literally in front of kylie.”

Maybe Timothée Chalamet is just jealous over being a far distant second to Beyoncé on the list of coolest celebrities with an accent over the ‘e' in their name. Or maybe it's one of those ill-advised discontinued bubble gum cigarettes and he was just holding it in character as Willy Wonka. Or maybe Chalamet just doesn't care about respecting others' right to indoor breathable air. But you'd think he'd want to look like a decent dude with Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and Kylie's siblings Kim and Khloé Kardashian hovering nearby at the concert.

Regardless, the next time Timothée Chalamet is wondering why he doesn't have his own Apple TV+ series, smoking a cigarette indoors at a crowded indoor concert venue might be one explanation.