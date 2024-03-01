Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus are not on speaking terms amid rumors that Tish stole her now husband Dominic Purcell from Noah. Noah and Dominic were allegedly dating for eight to nine months before their romance ended because they were “having issues” an insider told Us Weekly.
“Tish is spiraling out of control and trying to figure out how to diffuse this,” the source says.
“Noah and Tish haven’t spoken since the whole thing happened with Dominic,” a source told the publication, adding that the “rift is real.”
“Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” a source told Us Weekly of Tish.
“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the source adds. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”
According to the publication, Noah was not invited to the wedding of Tish and Dominic back in August. Noah was seen in Walmart with her brother Braison on Instagram as she rocked a Billy Ray Cyrus shirt. Many thought she simply didn't attend because she took her father's side in the divorce. Apparently, Noah has “always been close with Billy Ray,” another source told the outlet.
Tish and Purcell got married in 2022 in Malibu. While Noah was absent from the wedding, Miley attended and walked her mom down the aisle.
“To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me,” she told Vogue. “Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful. The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
Tish Cyrus Recalls First Date With Dominic Purcell
Earlier this month, Tish was a guest on Call Her Daddy podcast and joked that Purcell was her “hall pass” in her relationship with Billy Ray. She also spoke about how their first date went.
“We go to lunch, make out for like three hours at a pub in a little hole in the wall,” she recalled. “I cannot even tell you how amazing he is.”
