Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis admitted that he did not handle the situation with DeAndre Hopkins well on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis garnered some attention for his heated exchange with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the sideline after the two did not connect on a deep ball early in the team's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Levis admitted that he did not handle the situation well, and would have acted differently in hindsight.

“Maybe I forgot I was on TV,” Will Levis said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Just one of those things that just happened. If I would've gone back, I wouldn've been more neutral about it, for sure. But that's just part of the things about being an NFL quarterback and learning along the way of how to be a leader and how to get your guys going. Definitely would've handled it differently if I would've done it again.”

Levis and the Titans were in a position to win the game late, but two blocked punts were a huge part of why the Colts were able to force overtime and come out with a win.

The Titans are now 4-8 on the season, and there is little hope for the playoffs. Levis' development takes priority for Tennessee, and he has showed some promise, but the hope is he handles moments like the one with DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday with more poise in the future.

Up next is the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, which should be an interesting test for Levis and the Titans. Then, the last four games will be against the Texans, Seahawks, Texans again, then the Jaguars. It will be interesting to track Levis' progress.