Published December 2, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

In a Week 13 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles, all eyes will be on two of the NFL’s best running teams. Ahead of the Titans – Eagles matchup, we will be giving our Titans Week 13 predictions.

Heading into this game, the Titans currently find themselves at 7-4 and first in the AFC South. Leaning on running back Derrick Henry, they have yet again found success this season.

The Titans will be taking on a Jalen Hurts team that has looked to be the best unit in the NFL this season. They are currently 10-1 and atop the NFC. They are also the first team to reach double-digit wins.

The Titans and the Eagles have looked elite at points this season. Both teams have racked up several quality wins, and are both currently positioned to make a playoff run.

A win for either of these sides would be another solid addition to their resume. It is all but guaranteed that this will be a gritty contest, with both teams battling in the trenches.

Here are 3 bold predictions for the Titan in Week 13*

Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. The Titans defense slows down the Eagles running game

After throwing the ball heavily to start the season, the Eagles have begun to focus on the run much more often in recent weeks.

With a rushing attack led by Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders, the Eagles have consistently put up big numbers. They currently rank fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,788. They have also scored a league-high 21 rushing touchdowns.

Hurts and Sanders have both regularly dominated this season. Sanders has rushed for 900 yards and eight touchdowns on 177 total carries. Hurts himself, while being dominant through the air, has also contributed heavily on the ground. So far, he has rushed for 597 yards and eight touchdowns.

While it will be a heavy ask, the Titans defense could be the perfect group to slow down this Eagles rushing attack.

The Titans have had arguably the NFL’s best-run defense this season. They have allowed the third least rushing yards in the NFL this season with 930 yards. Over 11 games, they have also allowed just three rushing touchdowns, the least in the NFL.

This could prove to be two of the NFL’s best groups battling on Sunday. But this Titans unit could very well stop this Eagles run game in a big way.

2. Derrick Henry once again shines

Titans running back Derrick Henry has been a superstar since entering the NFL in 2016. Over 97 career games, he has rushed for 7,845 yards and 75 touchdowns on 1,648 total carries.

After having his 2021 season end early due to injury, Henry has come back in a big way for this Titans offense. He has rushed for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns on 247 carries this season. He currently ranks second in rushing yards and third in rushing touchdowns.

In recent weeks, Henry has struggled in this Titans backfield. Over the past three games, he has totaled just 178 rushing yards and one touchdown. But before this slump, Henry was putting up the best numbers in the NFL. In the five games prior, he totaled 564 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

The Eagles run defense started the season out in a big way, giving even the best running backs a hard time. Unfortunately for that group, an injury to rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis has led to them struggling in a big way. While they have attempted to address the issues, it may not be enough to slow down a player of Henry’s caliber.

If the Eagles can’t slow down Henry, who is the focal point of the Titans offense, then Tennessee could dominate on the offensive side of the ball.

1. Treylon Burks has a breakout game

Titans rookie wide receiver has slowly begun to see a growing role within the offense. Over the first five games of his career, he totaled just 154 receiving yards and 13 receptions on 22 total targets.

Over the past two games, he has been a go-to target for Tannehill. He has brought in 11 receptions for 181 receiving yards on 14 targets during this stretch. This includes a 111-yard receiving game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.

With his growing role in the offense, Burks is still yet to find his way into the endzone. He has not yet scored a touchdown during his rookie season. But that could change in Week 13.

With how the Eagles have struggled to stop the run in recent weeks, all attention will be on slowing down Henry. This in turn could see Burks see a high workload, with more targets than normal. Finally reaching the end zone could give the rookie wide receiver the boost he needs to finish the season strong.