The Houston Texans suffered an embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, 32-27. To make matters worse, quarterback CJ Stroud, who never seems to be short on confidence, did his best Dan Orlovsky impression by running out the back of the end zone to seal the contest on a safety. Granted, he was about to get sacked by Titans star Harold Landry III, but it was an awful way to end the game.

With 1:29 left in the fourth quarter, the Texans were backed up at their own 8-yard line. After an incomplete pass on first down, Stroud was sacked by DT Jeffery Simmons, putting Houston on their heels at their 1-yard line. On 3rd & 17, Stroud had nowhere to go against Landry.

Texans fans took out their frustrations on Stroud after the game on social media.

You know it's never good when the sideline cameras get the head coach looking like this. Even DeMeco Ryans was shook.

Multiple folks mentioned Dan Orlovsky.

Texans falter, but still firmly control AFC South destiny

At 7-5, Houston has a healthy margin of error. Because the Indianapolis Colts also lost, the Texans maintain a two-game lead in the AFC South. As the AFC's No. 4 seed, Houston maintains control of the final spot to have a home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Every division winner in both conferences is guaranteed at least one home game in the postseason.

Houston finished the game with eight sacks on Titans quarterback Will Levis, seven of which came in the first half. But the Texans were their own worst enemy, committing 11 penalties for 81 yards.

Running back Joe Mixon was also shut down as Houston only gained 40 rushing yards and had zero rushing first downs. The Texans were wildly inefficient, converting just 3-of-13 on third down.

That inability to extend drives or control the ball tipped the time of possession strongly in Tennessee's favor. The Titans finished the contest with 34:29 time of possession over 25:31 for the Texans.

At 3-8, the Titans are not mathematically eliminated from the NFL playoffs, but their chances of making the postseason are just 3%. The Texans' chance to make the playoffs are 95%.

The Texans travel to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars in Week 13 on Sunday, December 1, at 1:00 p.m. EST.