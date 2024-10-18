As trade speculation continues to surround various NFL players, there isn't much clouding the mind of DeAndre Hopkins, who has remained focus on the task at hand for the Tennessee Titans.

Hopkins, who keeps his presence on social media at arm's length, prefers to avoid anything unrelated to football. The five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver played along with the rumors when he addressed the media on Thursday, per Charean Williams of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk.

“My name has been out there?” Hopkins said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “What are they saying?”

There hasn't been any indication recently that the Titans would have any desire to move on from the 32-year-old veteran, and his poised stance suggests that he doesn't spend a ton of time about matters that are out of his control.

“I love my life. I love where I am,” Hopkins said. “God put me where I need to be, and he always will. I play football.”

Hopkins spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Titans in 2023. His production curtailed, but he continues to be a serviceable option in the latter stages of his career. He appeared in 17 games for Tennessee last year, and notched his seventh 1,000-yard campaign.

“I’ve been playing for a long time,” Hopkins said. “My mind is very much set on [playing] Buffalo this week.”

While Hopkins isn't occupying his brain with any trade hysteria, and the visceral nature of online engagement, there likely wouldn't be a contender in the NFL who would say no to adding what he brings to an offense.

DeAndre Hopkins rebound game against Bills?

Hopkins hasn't reached the endzone since Week 3 against Green Bay Packers. While he's led the Titans in receiving yards in the previous three games with 158 yards, the Titans' passing offense has been very uninspiring overall this season with quarterback Will Levis as the team's starter.

Levis avoided injury prior to the team's Week 5 bye, only to toss 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.