Davante Adams and Amari Cooper were arguably the two best players on the trade block ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline. Both receivers have already been traded, as Adams was moved to the New York Jets, and Cooper was sent to the Buffalo Bills. Even Cam Akers was traded to the Minnesota Vikings just hours after those two moves.

Trade deadlines are more active than ever before, though, so there are likely still plenty of great players who will switch teams on the last day to make deals. Deadline day is Nov. 5, and all trades must be submitted by 4 p.m. ET. Check out the gallery to see the five best players who could get dealt before the NFL trade deadline.

1. Haason Reddick, EDGE – New York Jets

Haason Reddick is a weird case. The Jets traded for him during the 2024 offseason, but he has held out for a new contract. New York has been unwilling to give it to him, which has led to the edge rusher not even reporting to the team. Reddick has a new agent, but the Jets have decided that enough is enough.

They're trying to get rid of their headache and move forward with the team they have, which they've already upgraded through the trade market (Davante Adams). The Jets have given Reddick permission to seek a trade, and he will likely be dealt sooner rather than later.

The edge rusher spot is the most important position on the defense, and Reddick is one of the most talented players in football at that position. Of course, there is risk when trading for a player who is holding out, as has been proven this season, but Reddick is a true Pro Bowl-caliber player. If a team has the money to pay him, he'd be arguably the most talented player moved before the trade deadline.

2. Greg Newsome II, CB – Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns were expected to compete for the postseason this season because of an elite defense that is highlighted by an incredible secondary. Instead, the offense has been so bad that the Browns are only 1-5. Now, they might be forced to be sellers at the trade deadline, and all of their intriguing pieces are on the defensive side of the football (now that Amari Cooper was traded).

The Cooper deal kicked off trade season for the Browns, and Greg Newsome II could be next in line to be dealt. Newsome forms an elite cornerback trio with Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson, but the Browns need help on offense. They may be forced to trade some of their best defensive players for future assets that can potentially help out on offense.

3. DeAndre Hopkins, WR – Tennessee Titans

With Davante Adams and Amari Cooper already being moved, the run for receivers has officially started. DeAndre Hopkins is the next star receiver on the trade block. The Tennessee Titans have what could have been an impressive receiving corps with Hopkins, Tyler Boyd, Calvin Ridley, and Treylon Burks on the roster.

It hasn't worked out that way, as the Tennessee passing game has struggled mightily with Will Levis under center. Now, one of those receivers might have to go. There is a chance it could be Boyd because of his status as a rental, and it could be Ridley because he recently aired out his frustrations with the lack of targets he is getting. Burks could even get moved if a team thinks they can salvage the potential scouts saw in him when he was a first-round pick.

In all likelihood though, Hopkins will be the receiver moved. Hopkins isn't the player he once was, but he deserves the chance to compete for a championship. The Clemson product has some of the best hands in the league.

4. Azeez Ojulari, DE – New York Giants

Everyone thinks that the Detroit Lions will make a move for an edge rusher since they lost Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury. Azeez Ojulari is one defensive end on the trade block. The New York Giants pass rusher was a second-round pick as recently as 2021, and he has always produced when he is on the field.

That is evident by the eight sacks he had as a rookie and the three sacks he has in limited time this year. However, Ojulari has been forced into a reserve role with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux ahead of him on the depth chart. There isn't much of a future for Ojulari in New York, but he can surely become a star elsewhere.

5. Diontae Johnson, WR – Carolina Panthers

There is a lot of talent on the trade block at the receiver position ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline. Diontae Johnson is another pass catcher who could be moved. Surrounding young quarterbacks with weapons is important, but the Panthers benched Bryce Young.

That makes Johnson less valuable to the team, and he could net an impressive return in a trade. Johnson has put his skills on display since Andy Dalton took over as the man behind center in Carolina. Johnson was a Pro Bowler back in 2021, and he is looking to haul in 1,000 yards again for the first time since that season.