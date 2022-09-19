Titans make intriguing Josh Gordon move for MNF vs. Bills

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly promoting Josh Gordon from the practice squad ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Gordon’s agent Zac Hiller reportedly broke the news to Pelissero and explained what this means for Josh Gordon moving forward.

“Josh just needs opportunities to prove that he’s still the incredible player and talent he’s always been,” Hiller said.

Josh Gordon, a 31-year old veteran wide receiver, was once considered a to be a superstar in the NFL. He broke out with the Cleveland Browns in 2013, earning a Pro Bowl nod while leading the league in receiving yards. However, Gordon was forced to miss both the 2015 and 2016 seasons after violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Josh Gordon returned in 2017 but has failed to produce elite numbers since his suspension. He’s missed various amounts of time since 2017 as well. It is unfortunate because he possessed undeniable special talent. One has to wonder how his career may have turned out had he not missed two prime seasons.

Nevertheless, Josh Gordon has not given up and could be a factor for this Monday Night Football affair. The Bills played an extremely impressive brand of football in their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, so the Titans will need all hands on deck for this game. Meanwhile, Tennessee dropped their first game in disappointing fashion against the New York Giants.

Josh Gordon will do everything he can to help the Titans upset the odds on Monday night.