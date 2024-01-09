Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk says it was too complicated to trade Mike Vrabel, even though head coaches have often returned first-round picks and more in the last two-plus decades.

Mike Vrabel was shockingly fired by Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk on Tuesday, which led many fans to question why the franchise didn’t try to trade the soon-to-be-in-demand coach. One NFL insider is reported the answer before Strunk herself confirmed it, and it's ridiculous.

“The Titans believed trading Vrabel was too complicated and would take too long, per sources,” The Athletic’s NFL insider Diana Russini reported on Tuesday. “They wanted to move on quickly. I was told Vrabel never asked ownership for a trade or asked out of Tennessee.”

Strunk herself confirmed this in an interview on the Titans' social media accounts.

Mike Vrabel being fired is one thing. He has a 54-45 regular season and 2-3 playoff record that is actually incredible when you look at the overall talent — especially at the quarterback position — he’s had during his six seasons with the Titans. Amy Adams Strunk and the franchise will likely come to regret this decision once Vrabel lands his next head coaching job in a few days or weeks.

Now, wanting to move in quickly to get the offseason and head coach search process is understandable, and probably even smart in a vacuum. However, if the organization didn’t seek out a Mike Vrabel trade because it “was too complicated,” then that is football malpractice.

NFL head coach trades

If Amy Adams Strunk and the Titans did have the wherewithal to make a Mike Vrabel trade, they probably could have gotten a nice return for the fired head coach.

Since 2000, five NFL coaches have been traded to other teams, per FanDuel. It started with the New York Jets trading Bill Belichick to the New England Patriots for first-, fourth-, and fifth-round picks, and we all know how that worked out.

In 2002, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded two first-round picks to the Oakland Raiders for Jon Gruden, and that resulted in a Super Bowl win (against the Raiders!) as well.

In 2006, the Kansas City Chiefs traded two fourth-rounders to the Jets for Herm Edwards, and that did not work out so well. However, in 2019, the Buccaneers were at it again, trading for Bruce Arians by giving the Arizona Cardinals a sixth-round pick. Arians won a Super Bowl, too.

Finally, the Broncos traded a first- and third-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for Sean Payton last offseason, and the jury is still out on that one.