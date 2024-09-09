The Tennessee Titans had the lead for most of the game against the Chicago Bears, but a late turnover from Will Levis hurt the team. With 7:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, Levis was going down for a sack but he tossed the ball to a Chicago Bears defender for a pick-six.

On The Pat McAfee Show, Bill Belichick shared his thoughts about the game, and he put most of the blame on Levis for the Titans not being able to walk out with the win.

“I think when you look at a player like [Tom] Brady of all the great plays that he made, the thing that Brady didn’t do, he didn’t have very many plays like Levis had yesterday, where he just you know gives the game away or makes a bad decision for the team,” Belichick said. “You know Tom always protected the team, and even if it wasn’t a great play, at least it wasn’t a bad play.

“Tom and I have talked a million times about if you complete this pass what’s the upside, you gain one yard, you gain two yards, you’re guys going to get tackled anyway, like the play we just saw in Tennessee. I mean what if he had completed that, what’s the upside, two yards? What’s the downside, lose the game. You just can’t make those kinds of decisions, and even if that ball is incomplete there’s no upside to it.”

Titans lose control late in the fourth quarter against Bears

The Tennessee Titans were in complete control of the game, but turnovers proved to be the downfall of the team ultimately losing against the Chicago Bears. After the game, Will Levis spoke about the pick-six that put the Bears in the lead.

“Bonehead play,” Levis said. “Just recency bias from getting away with it the last time I did in the game. Just trying to throw it in the dirt, and when you're getting taken down, you don't know what's going to happen with the ball when it comes out. Was really just trying to dirt it. In that situation, you try to handle it with a zero check or something. First time bringing zero to the ballgame or just take the sack. Might be one of those times to just take the sack. So one the things of a lot of the things that I can learn from this game.”

Head coach Brian Callahan also shared his thoughts about his quarterback's decision to toss the ball away, which led to the interception.

“We can't have that,” Callahan said. “We can't have an interception for a touchdown when we are up 17-16 at midfield, and the way our defense was playing, it's killer. It's killer.”