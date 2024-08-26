Before Will Levis became the future of the Tennessee Titans, Malik Willis was supposed to take over the reins. Fast forward to now, Willis is fighting for a spot on the team, but he may have made a good case for himself in the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints. With 1:53 left in the game and trailing, Willis led the offense and hit rookie Bryce Oliver on a slant route for a touchdown to take the lead and eventually the win.

Head coach Brian Callahan was impressed with Willis' play and gave him props after the game for leading the team down the field twice in the fourth quarter.

“Malik showed really well for himself,” Callahan said. “He made some really big-time throws.”

Callahan will have some big decisions to make soon, and one of them will possibly be if he wants to keep three quarterbacks on the roster, or if Willis will be on the outside looking in. When asked if Willis' play will affect roster decisions, Callahan kept it short and simple.

“That factors in [to the roster decisions]. That definitely factors in,” Callahan said.

Could Malik Willis be a roster cut for the Titans?

Malik Willis' future with the Tennessee Titans looked uncertain when the team signed Mason Rudolph in free agency. Rudolph has experience as a reliable backup quarterback and also a starter, while Willis hasn't shown much in his first two years of his career. The former third-round pick has been inconsistent since being drafted, which is probably the reason they signed Rudolph in free agency.

Willis is only 25 years old and has a lot of time left in the league, and if the right team signs him, he could have a solid career and eventually grow into a starting quarterback. As of now, if he stays with the Titans, he won't be getting important reps and will most likely not be suiting up on game days. As a young quarterback who had a lot of expectations coming into the league, it's humbling but it might not help him.

The Titans have gone in a different direction since drafting Willis, because the year after they drafted Will Levis and he looks to be the future at quarterback for the team. Levis showed flashes in his rookie season, and this season they've surrounded him with talent to succeed. In free agency, they signed Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and Tony Pollard, and the offense should be a formidable group, but it all depends on Levis.

The AFC South will be a tough division, with the Houston Texans probably being the favorite to win with the additions they've made during the offseason as well. The Titans should definitely be a dark horse, and it'll be interesting to see how they perform this season.