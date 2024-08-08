The Tennessee Titans have a lot of new faces on their team at training camp, but one of the guys that folks are most interested to see on the field isn't a new face, but rather one that we all haven't seen in awhile. That would be former first-round pick Caleb Farley, who didn't take the field at all in the 2023 campaign.

Farley ended up undergoing a microdiscectomy to fix a herniated disk in his back in 2022, and after he didn't play at all last season, there were concerns that he would never be able to play football again. He's found his way back to the field for the Titans in training camp, but he already has a new ailment, as he picked up a hamstring injury that is expected to hold him out for a couple of weeks.

“Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley will be out for a couple of weeks according to coach Brian Callahan. Farley is dealing with a hamstring injury. The injury occurred early in Saturday's practice. Farley jogged inside with a trainer two periods into the day. He didn't participate in practice on Sunday due to hamstring soreness.” – Turron Davenport, ESPN

Caleb Farley just can't stay healthy for Titans

Injuries have been the dominant theme of Farley's career so far. After being selected with the 22nd overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Farley proceeded to play in just 12 total games over his first three seasons. And while the hope was he could play a role in Tennessee's secondary this season, he's now set to miss even more time with this new injury.

Beyond his inability to stay healthy, Farley hasn't been all that productive when he's been on the field for the Titans. He has just 14 tackles and one pass breakup to show for throughout his career, and despite the fact the team used a high draft pick on him, he's only started two of the 12 games he's played in.

While injuries have played a big role, Farley hasn't come close to reaching expectations for the Titans, and it seems like they are set to continue preventing him from suiting up for the team. Given that his fifth-year option has already been declined, his time in Tennessee is probably coming to an end sooner rather than later, and it will be interesting to see what the team decides to do with him in response to his latest injury.