The Tennessee Titans had a pretty disappointing 2022 NFL season. However, with the 2023 NFL season on the horizon, there is renewed hope for the team. In this article, we will explore four bold predictions for the Tennessee Titans in the upcoming season. These predictions are based on the team's current roster, recent draft picks, and potential offseason moves. From draft selections to breakout performances, the Titans are poised to make a statement in the 2023 NFL season.

Tennessee Titans' Performance in 2022

The Titans had a challenging season in 2022, finishing with a 7-10 record. Despite some expectations, injuries and inconsistent performances plagued the team throughout the year. The offense struggled to find its rhythm, and the defense had difficulty stopping opposing teams. However, the Titans showed flashes of brilliance, particularly with their star running back Derrick Henry and defensive players Denico Autry and Jeffery Simmons. While the season fell short of expectations, it provided valuable lessons and opportunities for growth.

The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for the upcoming NFL season with several players showing promise. Let's dive into some key points to watch out for as the Titans prepare to hit the field.

1. Arden Key Will Be the Pressure Leader

The Titans have struggled with finding effective edge rushers in the past. They're hoping newly-acquired Arden Key can step up to the plate after a rocky start to his NFL career. In recent years, Key has shown his potential as a situational rusher. Now, the Titans are giving him a chance to shine in a more consistent role. With a higher number of snaps, Key aims to lead the team in pressures. In the last season, the team's highest pressure count was 54 by the aforementioned Denico Autry. While Harold Landry's return might boost this number, Arden Key's 44 pressures in a limited role with the Jacksonville Jaguars suggest he's ready to push the boundaries and claim that top spot.

2. Tennessee's O-line Struggles Anew

Last season, the Titans' offensive line ranked at the bottom in terms of pass protection. The front office recognized the need for improvement and made changes during the offseason. However, overhauling four out of five positions poses a challenge. The success of an offensive line often depends on how well the members work together. In addition, introducing a lot of new faces can disrupt that cohesion. Additionally, some of the new guys, like Andre Dillard, while having potential, come with their own set of challenges. Dillard, once a first-round pick, struggled in his 2022 stint with the Eagles. He allowed five sacks and 45 pressures in less than 500 pass-blocking snaps. This indicates that the O-line's struggles might not disappear overnight.

3. Chigoziem Okonkwo Will Be a Scoring Threat

In the midst of the Titans' offensive challenges, one standout performer emerged last season. That's tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. Despite the team's struggles, Okonkwo managed to make an impact. As a rookie, he caught 32 passes for nearly 500 yards. He showcased his impressive ability to gain yards after the catch. His dynamism was evident, breaking tackles and averaging almost eight yards after each catch. Looking forward, the Titans should focus on feeding Okonkwo the ball more frequently. Yes, having DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks may affect it. Still, Okonkwo's potential to score touchdowns makes him a crucial asset to the team's offensive strategies.

4. Treylon Burks Will Make It to the Pro Bowl

The Titans' receiving corps has been lacking in talent. This creates an opportunity for Treylon Burks to shine. Even with Hopkins arriving in town, we believe Burks will still turn a lot of heads. Entering his second season, Burks has a chance to break out and become a key player. In his rookie year, he played just 11 games, recording 33 receptions, 444 yards, and one touchdown. Despite limited playing time, these statistics indicate his potential. Among players with at least 48 targets, Burks ranked 18th in yards after catch per reception. Notably, he tied for 15th in 40-yard receptions. These position Burks as a clear WR2 behind Hopkins. Barring injuries, his dynamic playing style and expected increase in targets could propel him into the ranks of the top 20 wide receivers by the end of the season. We even think he's good enough to be a Pro Bowl candidate.

In conclusion, the Tennessee Titans are heading into the upcoming NFL season with several exciting prospects. Arden Key's potential to lead the team in pressures and Chigoziem Okonkwo's scoring threat as a tight end will contribute to an intriguing narrative for the Titans. They also have Treylon Burks, who should rise as a wide receiver. As the season unfolds, fans and analysts alike will be closely watching these developments, hoping for a successful and transformative year for the team.