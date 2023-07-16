The Tennessee Titans made a major free agency splash when they signed star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. With the dust now settling on Hopkins' signing, the incentives in his Titans contract have been revealed.

Tennessee signed Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million contract. However, his contract can max out at $32 million based on incentives. For his total receptions, yards and touchdowns, Hopkins can earn an extra $3 million a year, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

For all three categories, each incentive is broken into four tiers. At the lowest tier, Hopkins would earn $750,000 for catching 65 passes for 750 yards and four touchdowns. To earn the highest payout of $3 million, Hopkins will need to catch at least 95 passes for 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hopkins hasn't had 10+ touchdowns since the 2018 season. However, back in 2020, the wide receiver had 115 catches for 1,407 yards. While his time with the Arizona Cardinals didn't live up to the hype, Hopkins still had 221 grabs for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Some may not consider DeAndre Hopkins in the same light as his Houston Texans tenure. The incentives in his contract will allow the receiver to prove he still got it while earning some extra cash in the process. The Titans would be happy to foot a $3 million bill if it meant Hopkins was at the top of his game.

Even if he doesn't hit the $3 million, Hopkins will now be a vital piece of the Titans' success. Tennessee will look for their free agency haul to help lead them to an AFC South title and a deep postseason run.