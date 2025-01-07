The Tennessee Titans made a bit of a surprising decision to fire general manager Ran Carthon, and that drew a reaction from Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“WOW! 👀” Sanders wrote on X.

A simple, but telling reaction, given that the Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennessee is a team that needs a quarterback, and obviously, Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, is one of the top quarterbacks in this upcoming draft. Once Tennessee landed the No. 1 pick after Week 18, there was a lot of buzz that the organization was higher on Cam Ward from Miami, however. Now, with Carthon moving out, a new general manager presents a potential shakeup at the top of the draft.

The Titans could still end up going with Ward with the first pick, but maybe the new general manager comes in and prefers Shedeur Sanders. It will also be interesting to see what the new general manager decides to do with incumbent head coach Brian Callahan, as that could be telling as well.

It was a short stint for Carthon with the Titans, as he was hired in January of 2023, and the organization fired Mike Vrabel after that ensuing season. Carthon signed an extension in 2024, and ended up being fired in 2025. For now, Callahan is staying on board. It remains to be seen what a new general manager will do at the head coaching position, or what ownership will want to do.

Regardless, the Titans hold the cards at the top of the NFL Draft. They need a quarterback, but with a new general manager coming in, there could be less pressure to pick a quarterback in year one if that new leader does not like Sanders or Ward. Clearly, the Sanders family is taking note of the front office moves that Tennessee has made.

The Titans' move away from Carthon is a surprising one to many, but when dissecting it, it has big implications for the top of the NFL Draft. It becomes even harder to predict what will happen after the move.