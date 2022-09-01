Titans’ Derrick Henry becomes NFL’s highest-paid RB in 2022 after lucrative pay raise

Arguably the NFL’s best running back, Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry will now be paid like it. On Thursday, the Titans reworked Henry’s contract, giving him a nice pay raise that will make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL in terms of his 2022 salary with the season around the corner. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news.

Sources: The #Titans have reworked All-Pro RB Derrick Henry’s contract to give him a $2M raise in 2022. Henry will now earn $14M this season — the most of any RB. 2023 remains the final year of Henry’s contract. pic.twitter.com/Wt7wEQH3SO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

As Rapoport notes, the Titans did not add any years to Derrick Henry’s contract, which will expire at the end of the 2023 season. If Henry can put together a strong campaign, he could put himself in line for a huge new contract in the offseason.

Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans back in 2020. This move by the Titans is basically a way for the team to reward their best player, who was playing at another level last season before he sustained a foot injury.

After rushing for over 2000 yards in 2020 while earning All-Pro honors, Henry seemed to eclipse that pace in 2021, as he had rushed for 937 yards and 10 scores on the ground in just eight regular season contests.

However, his potentially historic season took a hit when he suffered a Jones fracture in his right foot during an October game against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts.

Henry went on to miss the remainder of the regular season, returning in time for the Titans’ Divisional Round clash against the eventual AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Derrick Henry already had plenty of motivation to author a great season. The Titans just gave him even more fuel.