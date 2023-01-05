By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

As the Tennessee Titans prepare to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South on the line, good news has been reported on the status of their all-world running back, Derrick Henry.

The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because of an injured hip, but according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, it doesn’t appear the hip will be an issue for him to suit up for the Tennessee Titans Saturday night.

Per Schefter via tweet: “For the second straight day, Titans’ RB Derrick Henry was a full participant in practice and he is expected to return Saturday vs. Jacksonville after missing last week’s game due to a hip injury.”

This news is music to the ears of Titans fans, as their team is doing what they can to snap a six-game losing streak. During the brutal stretch, Tennessee has gone from a team that appeared to be a shoe-in to win their division and get into the playoffs, to missing the postseason altogether.

Injuries have had a hand in slowing the team down, particularly at the quarterback position. Starter Ryan Tannehill is out for the foreseeable future, and rookie Malik Willis was limited in his starts.

With that said, head coach Mike Vrabel will start Joshua Dobbs for the second straight week. Against the Cowboys, completed 20-of-39 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown in the 27-13 loss.

With Dobbs not having a lot of experience as a starting QB in the pros, he can use all the help he can get. Having King Henry in the backfield to hand the ball to would provide a nice comfort.