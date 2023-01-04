By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

It all comes down to the final game of the regular season. With the Tennessee Titans set to travel and face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, it means it is time for some Titans Week 18 bold predictions for this do-or-die matchup.

After a promising first half of the year, Tennessee is currently on a six-game losing streak. Most recently, the Titans lost to the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 at home. Still, at 7-9, Tennessee is second in the AFC South, and a Week 18 victory would give them the division. Josh Dobbs is getting the call again over Malik Willis at quarterback.

On the other side of the matchup, Jacksonville is having a tale of two halves too. The Jaguars started the season 3-7 but have won five out of their last six games. Now, they are 8-8 and at the top of their division.

Whoever wins this game will claim the AFC South title and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, while the loser will end its season on Saturday. Because of that, this should become a must-see contest.

With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Titans as they face the Jaguars in Week 18.

3. Tennessee holds Jacksonville to less than 100 rushing yards

A big part of Jacksonville’s recent success has been the emergence of Trevor Lawrence. After completing just 59.6% of his passes and throwing a league-worst 17 picks as a rookie, he has significantly improved this season. In 2022, he has a completion rate of 66.5% and only eight interceptions. Notably, he has doubled his passing touchdowns from 12 to 24.

However, the Jaguars’ offense still needs to improve in some areas. The team has had under 100 rushing yards in six games this season, including four consecutive times.

On Saturday, Jacksonville will have one of its biggest challenges on the ground of the year. Tennessee has allowed only 1,288 yards this season, the second-best mark in the league. Additionally, their nine allowed touchdowns place the Titans in the top five in this category.

With that in mind, the bold prediction is the Titans will hold the Jaguars to less than 100 rushing yards in Week 18. While Lawrence should still have a solid passing game, limiting running back Travis Etienne would be very helpful.

2. Derrick Henry rushes for 100+ yards, at least a touchdown

While Tennessee as a whole is struggling as a team, the same cannot be said about Derrick Henry. The running back is having a big comeback season after dealing with injuries, even earning some buzz for both the Offensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year Awards.

In 15 games, Henry has registered 319 carries for 1,429 yards, the third-best mark in the league only behind Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb. Henry’s 13 rushing touchdowns place him in the top three in the category. The three-time Pro Bowler has also added 32 catches for 379 yards, both career-high marks.

In the Titans’ previous matchup versus the Jaguars, Henry had 17 rush attempts for a total of 121 yards and a score. However, Jacksonville ended up winning, 36-22.

With Tennessee again going with Dobbs under center, there will be a lot of pressure on Henry to carry the load offensively as he returns to the lineup after missing Week 17 for precautionary reasons. The Titans will feed him early and often in an attempt to wear the Jaguars down.

The bold prediction is that Henry will end up having his ninth 100-yard performance on Saturday. Plus, he will score a touchdown at least once. By doing so, Tennessee will stay alive in the game despite all the injury problems.

1. Titans put up a fight but fall short of the playoffs

After looking like a playoff lock for a long time, it has been rough going for the Titans in recent weeks. On the other hand, the Jaguars are likely motivated thanks to their recent big wins against teams such as the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys.

Both teams will try to control the game from the beginning. Scoring first could be the key to winning, and turnovers could become the difference by the final whistle.

All things considered, especially with the return of Henry after he missed Week 17, Tennessee should have better chances than it had against the Cowboys. Still, the inexperience from Dobbs could be costly to the Titans.

The bold prediction is that this will be a hard-fought battle. In the final quarter, however, the Jaguars will have the lead, and the Titans will desperately try to catch up. With so little left in the game, Tennessee won’t have enough time for a comeback. With the Week 18 loss, the Titans will be out of the postseason, while the Jaguars will return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.