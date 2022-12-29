By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans will welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Nissan Stadium for a Week 17 clash on Thursday Night Football, but they’ll likely be without star running back Derrick Henry for the contest.

Henry is officially listed as doubtful for the game due to a hip injury, and is not expected to play, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“My understanding is this is precautionary with Henry who is one of many Titans’ starters who are not set to play in this game,” Pelissero said on Thursday morning.

Henry practiced in limited fashion on back-to-back days, but his focus will be getting to as close to 100 percent as possible before Week 18’s pivotal divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans will face the Jaguars in the regular season finale on Jan. 8, in a game that will decide the fate of the AFC South. A win would earn Tennessee a playoff berth regardless of the outcome of Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

“Full expectation is [Henry] will be out there in Week 18 for that AFC South title game against the Jaguars,” Pelissero confirmed.

Head coach Mike Vrabel likely wants to have Henry, as well as few other starters, as close to full health as possible for next week. Although listed as doubtful, Henry will almost certainly not play in Week 17.

With Henry on the sidelines, rookie fourth-round pick Hassan Haskins will soak up the bulk of the Tennessee backfield. The Michigan product caught two passes for 17 yards in Week 16’s loss to the Houston Texans, and is expected to be the featured back on Thursday.

Derrick Henry provided a familiar stat line against the Texans, rushing 23 times for 126 yards and a touchdown.