Will Levis sustains a leg injury during the Titans-Texans game in overtime.

The Tennessee Titans look like they finally have a franchise quarterback to build around as Will Levis flashes major potential nearly every week. However, the rookie quarterback fell to a nasty leg injury in overtime during the Texans game.

He dropped back to pass the ball in an attempt to keep the drive alive. Instead, the Titans' offensive line allowed the Texans to get in the backfield and record a sack. Will Levis got tangled up and was in serious pain at the end of the play, per team reporter Buck Reising.

“Levis is sacked and is down on the field.”

The rookie quarterback did not return to the game, as the Texans ran out the clock and ended up winning the game with a field goal. It was an ugly game for Will Levis and the Titans. Mainly due to the questionable play calling and lackluster offensive line.

Essentially, these two problems have plagued Tennessee all season. The offensive line actually looked great in the first quarter. But after that, they completely fell apart. Levis had next to no time to do anything in the pocket. Additionally, offensive coordinator, Tim Kelly continued to call run plays up the middle even though it wasn't working at all.

Hopefully, the Titans make the necessary improvements to build around Will Levis. An upgrade at a couple of spots on the offensive line and a new offensive coordinator would probably do the trick. With that said, it's unfortunate that Levis sustained an injury late in this game.

The good news is that Levis doesn't appear to have sustained a serious injury. Tennessee will monitor their rookie quarterback throughout the week to determine his playing status in Week 16. Additionally, losing this game brings the Titans closer to having a top five or six pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.