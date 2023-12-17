The Tennessee Titans are wearing a helmet sticker honoring the late Frank Wycheck. Wycheck played several seasons with the team.

The Tennessee Titans are honoring one of their own. The team is wearing the late Frank Wycheck's jersey number as a helmet sticker Sunday for a game against the Houston Texans, per ESPN. Wycheck recently passed away at the age of 52.

Wycheck's no. 89 is being placed as a sticker on each player's helmet. The sticker with Wycheck's number sat just below the American flag on the back of the helmets, per ESPN. The Titans are also wearing throwback Houston Oilers uniforms for Sunday's game against Houston. The Oilers moved from Houston to Tennessee in 1997 before later changing their name to the Titans.

Wycheck finished his career when he retired ranked fourth for most career catches among NFL tight ends. He played 11 seasons for the league for the Oilers/Titans franchise as well as Washington. Wycheck was a 3-time Pro Bowler who had 505 receptions for 5,126 yards. He also scored 28 touchdowns in his career.

Wycheck also spent time as a pro wrestler, broadcaster, and philanthropist. He was a donor to the Special Olympics in Tennessee, where he also started a motorcycle ride for the charity.

“His Harley Ride for Special Olympics Tennessee brought awareness and support to our community and inspired countless athletes to compete in sports programming,” Adam Germek said, the president and CEO of Special Olympics Tennessee, per ESPN. “And we will be forever grateful for Frank's positive impact on the community.”

Wycheck is also enshrined in the Titans/Oilers Ring of Honor. He passed away on Dec. 9 after a fall at his home.