Derrick Henry is set to be a free agent and could have already played his last game with the Titans.

The Tennessee Titans are the latest NFL team to relieve its head coach of his duties as the AFC South franchise let go of Mike Vrabel on Tuesday. The Titans missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time under Vrabel. That played a part in prompting the dismissal.

The move surprised some people, though now most of the media is drawn toward the New England Patriots as the future of Bill Belichick remains in limbo. Another prominent NFL figure's future is in question, that of Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Henry is set to be a free agent at the end of the season and may have already played his last game for the Titans. He was surprised to see Vrabel be fired.

“Wow. Wow. I'm shocked. Coach Vrabel is a leader of men,” Henry said, per Diana Russini. “He is a great coach and teacher. I know he will get another opportunity right away. I look forward to it.”

End of an era

Vrabel brought the Titans to the playoffs in three of his six seasons winning two division titles and two playoff games in the process. He finished his tenure with a 54-45 record and a 2-3 record in the playoffs.

Henry, who rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown in what is likely his final game with the Titans, topped 1,000 yards rushing for the fifth time in his career. He is Tennessee's franchise leader in rushing touchdowns with 90.

Speculation is now leading a lot of football fans to believe Vrabel will take the Patriots head coaching job from Bill Belichick and bring Henry with him. It is not that incredibly far-fetched but the Patriots have yet to make a formal decision on Belichick.

Until then, Vrabel will take interviews with other teams and perhaps pick a new home before New England makes a move. Derrick Henry will have to wait a little longer before he negotiates with other teams but keep an eye on him whenever Mike Vrabel finds a new team.