The Tennessee Titans get a lot of fanfare for their running back situation led by Derrick Henry, but the team's QB1 race is expected to take center stage during training camp. Ryan Tannehill is the incumbent starter who is heading into his fifth season with the Titans.

Recent intel suggested former Liberty Flames signal caller Malik Willis has outplayed rookie Will Levis this offseason. Levis addressed walking into the QB room with Willis saying he wants to learn from both he and Tannehill.

Now, former Dallas Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the QB1 race for the Titans in favor of the Kentucky Wildcats rookie Levis. Despite a wide range of takes on Levis's ability and future as a possible starter, as well as his unexpected slide in the draft to pick 33, Bryant has kept the faith.

Is Will Levis set to become the Starting QB for the Titans? 👀@DezBryant thinks so 🔮 pic.twitter.com/6CJlmnZbpS — Personal Corner (@personalcorner) July 20, 2023

The Titans have enough talent to become a dark horse in the race for an AFC Championship this season, but they must put it all together under Head Coach Mike Vrabel. Recently, three different candidates for a possible trade prior to the season were revealed. Willis was listed among trade candidates, which is not a surprise considering he was sacked ten times last year and did not account for any passing touchdowns.

Willis has plenty of talent, but so do Tannehill and Levis. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 229 pound Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Wildcats. He did not play in the team's Music City Bowl loss to Iowa, a culmination of a season full of injuries and unexpected, minor difficulties for a man once projected as a top ten pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

If Levis can get it together for the Titans in this next phase of his career, the sky's the limit — something Bryant knows all too well.