After a turbulent start to their 2024 campaign, some think the Tennessee Titans need to move on from Will Levis. The Titans hold a 0-3 record through three games, and Levis has had a significant turnover problem. He has shown some good flashes but has been much more disappointing to start the season. Levis has completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 579 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also lost three fumbles. If the Titans are going to move away from their young quarterback in Levis, they'll need to get a piece that they know can be a franchise quarterback. That's where Field Yates thinks that instead of Tennessee making a trade, they take their future quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Maybe for me, this is a little bit of the devil you do know vs. the devil you don’t know at the NFL level, but I do think that a couple of these quarterback prospects at least have a higher ceiling at the NFL level than Will,” said Yates. “And it’s 2024; a week ago, we talked about a team moving on from the #1 pick in the draft that they traded the entire future for after two weeks of his second season. I would be floored if the Titans have a Top 5 pick this year, assuming Will Levis stays healthy for most of this year and they don’t draft a quarterback with a Top 5 pick. I think that's stating the facts of reality with the NFL in 2024.”

Why the Titans could move on from Will Levis

Yates dives deeper into why Tennessee might be unable to afford to wait for Levis to grow. Since head coach Brian Callahan was not attached to when Tennessee drafted the Levis, he might have pushed for a replacement to save his job with the Titans.

“Windows are shorter for Head Coaches, GM’s, starting quarterbacks than ever,” said Yates. “This is not Eli Manning or his brother Payton stumbling out of the gates, learning from some of those mistakes, and becoming a better player.”

The Titans might have no choice with how quickly quarterbacks can be scooped up during the NFL Draft. Especially if Levis continues to struggle at quarterback. Tennessee is far too talented to be this mediocre and needs stability from the most crucial position in football. So, if Levis doesn't step up, Yates's prediction will come true, and Tennessee will have a new quarterback next season.