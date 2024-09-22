The Tennesse Titans are 0-3 after they were blown out by the Packers on Sunday. Will Levis threw another interception, this one going to Jaire Alexander and ending in six points for Green Bay. Head coach Brian Callahan stopped short of saying that Levis would not be benched in his post-game press conference, per Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com.

“We gotta play better around him. Again, I'm not going to overreact to an interception, those things happen, guys throw picks. We just can't give it to the other team. We keep giving points the other way and it's hard to overcome. We've not played a complete game in any phase, at any point yet. We're capable of way better than what we've put on the field the last three weeks and no one's coming to save us. We have to figure it out.”

The Titans' backup is Mason Rudolph, who led the Steelers to the playoffs last season. While the veteran has not been a long-term starter in the league, he may give the Titans a better chance of winning than Levis. The Panthers made a similar decision, benching Bryce Young for Andy Dalton earlier this week.

The Titans' upcoming schedule does not get softer

The Titans play next week on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Skylar Thompson-led Dolphins gave a solid defense but likely will struggle to score without Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. If Levis does play, there won't be much on the other end to keep up with.

After that is the bye week, which is the ideal place to make a quarterback switch. If Levis does not succeed against the Dolphins, Mason Rudolph could be taking snaps against the Colts in Week 6. As the division and any playoff hopes continue to slip away, Callahan may need to make a switch to keep his locker room intact.