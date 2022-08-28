Malik Willis dishes honest self-evaluation after tantalizing end to preseason

Malik Willis exits his first preseason in the NFL with a handful of highlights. The Tennessee Titans’ third-round selection in April’s draft made some very nice plays.

Willis threw a side-arm pass under pressure, showed off his running abilities on several occasions and kept his mistakes down by throwing only one interception across three games. He scored a touchdown in each game (two through the air, one by ground) while rushing for 159 yards.

Still, Willis knows there is a lot more work to be done. He completed only 28 of his 51 pass attempts for 318 yards. According to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, the Titans’ youngster gave himself a pretty modest grade for his preseason performance.

“I think it was probably like a B-minus,” Malik Willis said, via ProFootballTalk. “It was better than the first couple of preseason games, just as far as me sitting in the pocket and just trying to take what the defense is giving me, even though we didn’t convert a couple of third downs just because they weren’t giving us those third-and-long looks. So just check down a couple of times and I just took off and slid for whatever we could get.”

The Titans seem likely to make Malik Willis the backup quarterback for the time being. While Ryan Tannehill remains the starter, Willis will look to improve his pocket presence to complement his fantastic scrambling abilities. Although takeaways from preseason are not very strong, Willis gave Tennessee fans some hope that they will get an upgrade at QB soon.