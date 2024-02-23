The Tennessee Titans are looking for offensive help, and Vegas seems to think they have the inside track to sign Indianapolis Colts receiver Micheal Pittman Jr. if he doesn't stay in Indy.
The Titans are currently +400 to be Pittman Jr's next team. The Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs have the second-best odds at +600, while the New York Jets slot in at +900.
Landing Pittman Jr. would be a coup for the Titans. He did not make a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team, but there were not many wide receivers who played better than Pittman Jr. did this season. He finished fourth among wide receivers in receptions and fifth in the entire NFL with 109 of them. Only CeeDee Lamb (135), Tyreek Hill (119), Amon-Ra St. Brown (119), and Evan Engram (114) caught more balls than Pittman did this season.
With or without Pittman Jr., the Titans are looking to revamp their offense this season. After letting Mike Vrabel go, the team hired for Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their new head coach.
Part of Callahan's coaching career was being an offensive assistant with the Denver Broncos from 2010-2015 where he was around Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. He would credit him as “coaching” him during that time.
“He kind of coached me. Like, here’s what I need from you,” Callahan said. “I was the one who presented the blitz problems we were facing that week, part of the protection puzzle we’d put together every week. It’s kind of still my favorite part of football to this day, and it was all off his direction.”
There was a ton that Callahan learned from Manning in that stint with the Broncos that he will be taking with them when being the head coach for the Titans. This is an aspect that should have Tennessee fans salivating at the mouth over.