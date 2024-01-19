The Colts need to lock up these two players.

The Indianapolis Colts were not expected to compete during the 2023 season. With a rookie quarterback in tow in Anthony Richardson, this season was supposed to be the beginning of a long rebuild toward contending. No one told that to the Colts, however. The Colts battled all season long and despite Richardson playing in only four games this season, the Colts were 9-7 heading into Week 18 and had a chance to get into the playoffs had they beaten the Houston Texans.

Unfortunately, their season ended on a botched fourth-down conversion, but that should not curb any enthusiasm Colts fans have for their team in the future. Despite playing only four games, Richardson looked the part of an NFL quarterback. Their defense was solid. They leaned on Jonathan Taylor and their run game all year long and they delivered. The Colts look to be on track to competing for a long time. But if they want to stay on this track, they have to bring back key contributors from this year's team in order to keep the positive momentum going. Two players stand out as players the Colts absolutely should bring back and re-sign in free agency in March.

Michael Pittman Jr., Wide Receiver

He did not make a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team, but there were not many wide receivers who played better than Michael Pittman Jr. did this season. Pittman finished fourth among wide receivers in receptions and fifth in the entire NFL with 109 of them. Only CeeDee Lamb (135), Tyreek Hill (119), Amon-Ra St. Brown (119), and Evan Engram (114) caught more balls than Pittman did this season.

Not only was Pittman an absolute workhorse, but he was very efficient while doing so. Pittman averaged 2.08 yards per route run according to playerprofiler.com, which put him 23rd among wide receivers. He did this despite having a QB rating per target of 83.6, which ranked 61st at his position. Pittman was flat out dominant in 2023.

His 2023 performance was not an anomaly either. In 2021, Pittman averaged 2.12 yards per route run and brought in 88 receptions for 1,082 yards. His 2022 season was plagued by dreadful quarterback play and an offense that simply could not function properly, but make not mistake about it: Pittman is an exceptionally good receiver. And luckily, the Colts have everything they need to bring him back. They are currently projected to have $66 million in cap space this offseason, which ranks fifth in the NFL. If they can't use that money on a long-term deal with Pittman, they can also use the franchise tag and ensure that he does not become a free agent. Pittman is one of the best receivers in the NFL. The Colts cannot let him out of the building. They have to re-sign him.

Gardner Minshew II, Quarterback

The Colts have other free agents that may be deemed more necessary to bring back than Gardner Minshew, but the 2023 season proved exactly why the Colts need Minshew as their backup quarterback. While his Week 18 performance against the Texans was disappointing, especially the fourth down pass to Tyler Goodson that Minshew placed incorrectly, Minshew did exactly what he was brought in to do: keep the team afloat in the event of an injury to Anthony Richardson.

Gardner Minshew started 13 games for the Colts this season. The Colts went 7-6 in those games. Minshew wasn't earth-shattering by any means in those games; he ranked 22nd among quarterbacks in Expected Points Added (EPA) plus Completion Percentage Over Expectation (CPOE). But he was above average and did enough to help his team win. That's all any team can ask for from their backup quarterback. And is exactly why the Colts should bring Minshew back.