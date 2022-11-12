Published November 12, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Ryan Tannehill may have returned to practice ahead of their Week 10 showdown with the Denver Broncos, but head coach Mike Vrabel is still uncertain if the veteran QB will be available in time for Sunday’s game.

While Tannehill was a full participant during Thursday’s practice, he was limited come Friday. Vrabel did note that the QB is taking positive steps towards his full recovery, but the fact of the matter is he’s not yet at 100 percent.

“We’ll see how it goes the next couple of days. I think he’s making progress and feeling better,” Vrabel said, per Sports Illustrated.

Ryan Tannehill has missed the Titans’ last two games after sustaining an ankle injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. Rookie QB Malik Willis has replaced him as the starting quarterback in the games against the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, with the team splitting the two matches with one win and a loss.

The Titans could really use Tannehill’s help in bringing stability on the passing game. While Willis showed signs of improvement the last time out, Tennessee couldn’t afford to lose any momentum now in their bid to win make the playoffs. Derrick Henry has been singlehandedly carrying the offense the past two weeks, but that strategy is not sustainable.

Here’s to hoping that Tannehill will be healthy enough to play in Week 1o. If not, then Mike Vrabel and co. will have to hold the fort and endure for at least another week.