Titans coach Mike Vrabel’s harsh message to NFL over officiating mistakes

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is one of the countless football fans fed up with the NFL’s inconsistent officiating. In light of some recent bad calls, the league is making efforts to explain the calls and gain clarity between the referees and coaches.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL sent out a video to coaches and general managers about league officiating. Vrabel sent a response back, saying that the officiating departments need to focus on making every refereeing crew consistent.

“I appreciate the time and energy that goes into these videos, but I suggest we devote every minute of our officiating departments’ time ensuring our officiating crews are as well trained in the clarifications we worked to create in the off season and that each crew is as consistent as possible. Thank you,” the Titans’ head coach and former NFL linebacker said in his email, via ESPN.

After massively controversial penalties were called against Chris Jones and Grady Jarrett, the NFL instituted damage control and is now having to explain itself. Both defenders brought down the quarterback in reasonable ways yet were flagged for it. The Los Angeles Rams are pushing for a rule change and the Titans will likely support it given their coach’s stance.

The Titans have a bye week in Week 6 and will pick up their season against the Indianapolis Colts next week. When Mike Vrabels’ squad next hits the field, it’s possible that they will have much more clarity about the league’s rules for defenders.