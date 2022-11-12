Published November 12, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans have been getting by without QB1 Ryan Tannehill, but it appears he’s ready for a return. The veteran, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, is on track to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos, according to Ian Rapoport.

Tannehill practiced all week and looked comfortable, therefore it’s not exactly a huge surprise he’ll suit up in Week 10. Friday’s final injury report had the signal-caller listed as questionable. He went through practice in full on Thursday.

Even better, rookie wideout Treylon Burks was activated off the injured reserve on Saturday after missing the last four games. He was expected to be the immediate replacement for AJ Brown after the WR leaving for the Philadelphia Eagles. Burks is an explosive weapon out wide and provides Ryan Tannehill with some more reliability downfield.

Tannehill is in the midst of a solid campaign for Tennessee, completing 65% of his passes for 1,097 yards and six touchdowns. He’s only been picked off three times. In his absence, the team went 1-1, losing a 20-17 nailbiter to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, with rookie quarterback Malik Willis at the wheel.

The Titans sit at 5-3 on the year which is good for first place in the AFC South. Tannehill is an important piece of the puzzle for Mike Vrabel’s squad and must stay healthy down the stretch if Tennessee is going to make any noise come playoff time. Between Ryan Tannehill and Burks coming back, their 31st-ranked passing offense should definitely improve. At least that’s the hope.