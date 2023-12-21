Will Levis' latest update reveals he may not play for Titans in Week 16.

The Tennessee Titans were eliminated from the playoffs in Week 15 against the Houston Texans. However, the franchise still hopes to finish the season strong in the final three games. But that might be difficult considering Will Levis is still nursing an ankle injury.

He sustained the injury late in the contest against the Texans and the rookie quarterback is still dealing with some pain. He's now gone two straight days not practicing for the Titans, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Titans' QB Will Levis did not practice today for a second straight day due to his ankle injury.”

Tennessee is still monitoring the young quarterback, as there is still a chance he will play on Sunday. But with the Titans out of the playoff race, the coaching staff may play it safe and rest their rookie quarterback.

Will Levis has flashed major potential throughout this season. It hasn't been perfect. But he's showing signs of being a franchise quarterback in this league. So far this season, Levis has accumulated 1,792 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions through eight games.

If Will Levis is a no-go for the Seattle Seahawks game, then Ryan Tannehill will likely start for the Titans. But Tennessee probably won't make an official announcement until Friday or Saturday. It really just depends on how Will Levis' ankle injury feels over the weekend before the game.

With that said, although the Titans' season is all but over, the future of this franchise is incredibly bright. Hopefully, the front office can build around Will Levis and give him everything he needs to thrive.