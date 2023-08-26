The NFL season is right around the corner and the Tennessee Titans have yet to officially announce their complete quarterback depth chart. Ryan Tannehill is the Titans starting QB, but Will Levis and Malik Willis are still battling to earn the backup job, per the Titans website, via Josh Albert of Pro Football Talk.

“As it stands now, with Will’s availability, and we’ll get him back this week,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “But I thought that Malik took a big step yesterday. Unfortunately, you have the turnovers, but there was a lot of cool stuff that happened after that. . . . Malik has to make some better decisions and we’ll see where Will’s at this week.”

Vrabel did not announce an official backup QB, leaving the door open for either Willis or Levis to earn the gig.

Titans' QB depth chart

Levis is preparing to enter his rookie season. The 24-year-old was expected to be selected early in the 2023 NFL Draft but fell to 33rd overall. Levis still has a chance to emerge as a reliable quarterback in the NFL though. He will need the opportunity, however.

Willis is also just 24-years old. He made his NFL debut in 2022 and appeared in eight games (three starts). Willis didn't record a passing TD and had three interceptions during that span. However, he's still a player with a fairly high-ceiling.

For now, there are no guarantees as to what the future holds for the Titans' QB depth chart behind Tannehill. It appears as if Willis is the favorite to win the backup QB role, but it isn't official yet.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Titans as they are made available.