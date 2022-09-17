Ryan Tannehill speaks out on key plans for Titans’ WR corps in Week 2 clash vs. Bills

There was much anticipation for wideout Robert Woods’ debut with the Tennessee Titans in their Week 1 opener against the New York Giants, but in the end, he did not contribute much on offense.

Overall, Woods was targeted just twice by quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the contest, as the veteran wide receiver hauled in a mere one reception for 13 receiving yards during his time on the field. At the least, rookie wideouts Kyle Philips (66 receiving yards) and Treylon Burks (55 receiving yards) did make the most out of their NFL debuts.

With A.J. Brown no longer in the fold, the Titans now do not have a proven WR1 on the roster, which comes as no problem for Tannehill. Speaking during a press conference ahead of the Titans’ Week 2 road matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Tannehill noted that there is no push to force targets toward any receiver on a game-by-game basis, but rather the team’s plan for the passing game will vary by contest.

“Every game is going to be a little different,” Tannehill said. “Sometimes Robert is going to get more targets and sometimes it is going to be Treylon. Sometimes it is going to be Hoop, sometimes it is going to be Kyle.

“It is going to vary week to week. But we have a lot of confidence in our guys and know we are able to spread the ball around and find whoever is open.”

Not much went the Titans’ way in their home loss to the Giants, but Tannehill has since turned the page on the game and is looking forward to seeing unity build within the team.

“At the end of the day, what matters is the guys in the locker room and the coaching staff who prepares us,” Tannehill said. “No matter what is going on the outside, what people are saying about us, it doesn’t really matter, whether it is good or bad. We have to be able to believe in each other and have that synergy of believing in each other and doing our job together in order to go out there and play well.”

The Titans sure are in dire need of an early season statement victory over the Bills in order to avoid an 0-2 start to the year.