The Tennessee Titans signed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million contract on Sunday, giving Ryan Tannehill an alpha-type of wide receiver, finally replacing AJ Brown after trading him to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Tannehill took to Twitter to express his excitement for the signing.

Tannehill replied to a tweet from the Titans saying, “Nashville's a vibe.” Hopkins reportedly said that on his visit to Nashville, according to Zach Ragan of A to Z Sports.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The signing for the Titans signals that they are looking to compete in 2023. They had been a regular in the playoffs before missing out in 2022. The Titans drafted a young quarterback in Will Levis out of Kentucky in the NFL Draft, but it seems that the team is looking to compete with Ryan Tannehill this year, giving him a No. 1 receiver in DeAndre Hopkins.

It will be intriguing to see how the Titans fare this season. When they had a No. 1 receiver in AJ Brown to pair with Tannehill and star running back Derrick Henry, they were a competitive team. Hopkins is definitely on the older side, but he is still a quality receiver who was on a good pace on a bad Cardinals team in 2022.

With training camp approaching, it was a matter of time before Hopkins did choose a team. He eventually chose the Titans over the New England Patriots, which was the other team he visited after being released from the Cardinals. The Titans now hope to compete with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South.