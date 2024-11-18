The Tennessee Titans' season went from bad to worse on Monday. After suffering yet another loss, this one against the Minnesota Vikings, the Titans got some crushing injury news.

Linebacker Jack Gibbens, one of the bright spots in this losing season, suffered a lower leg injury on Sunday that will keep him out for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens is undergoing surgery today to repair a lower leg injury suffered Sunday, per source,” Fowler reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He faces a four-month recovery.”

Gibbens has been a productive player in his three NFL seasons with the Titans, including this season. The Titans defense has over-performed relative to both expectations and Tennessee's record. Gibbens is currently the Titans' fourth-leading tackler with 44 stops on the season, and he also has a pair of tackles for loss.

Without Gibbens in the lineup, this Titans team will have even more of an uphill battle trying to win games than it did before. They don't have a ton of options at linebacker with the struggles of Kenneth Murray and the decision to trade Ernest Jones IV midseason.

The playoffs are pretty much out of the question for this Titans team after dropping to 2-8 with yet another loss on Sunday. They have now lost two games in a row and five out of their last six as they try to figure out what pieces they can build on moving forward into the offseason and beyond.

The biggest question, of course, is whether Will Levis has shown enough or will show enough the rest of the way to be the starter in 2025. The answer to that question is a major unknown right now after another uneven performance. Levis has played below his standard for much of this season, but there aren't many realistic paths to acquiring a quarterback this offseason with a weaker draft class coming in. As a result, Levis could be back as the starter in 2025.