The Tennessee Titans have had their share of referee issues lately. Brian Callahan losing it on a roughness call, and the NFL explaining a fumble in a game against Chargers. But the referees could not impact the 98-yard out-of-nowhere touchdown pass from Will Levis in Sunday’s game versus the Vikings.

With the Titans trailing 16-3 and seemingly unable to produce any significant offense, Levis chucked a deep ball down the sideline toward Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The receiver caught the pass in full stride and sprinted into the end zone.

Here’s a video look at the spectacular play, according to a ClutchPoints post on X.

Titans QB Will Levis trying to find groove

Levis made his seventh start of the season Sunday, holding a record of 1-5 going into the contest. He entered with 874 yards passing. But seven interceptions overwhelmed his seven touchdown tosses.

Titans coach Bill Callahan said he’s seen progress from Levis, but didn’t commit fully to him as the going-forward starter, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“It's hard to put a timeline on that,” Callahan said. “For me, I'm looking for things every game, every practice. If he improves the play that he had as week, we're all going to feel really good about how he's played the position through two games back (from injury). We're just going to keep stacking those games.”

Earlier in the season, Callahan backed Levis despite hammering him on the sideline after a critical mistake, according to nfl.com.

“I think the camera got it pretty clear, if I had to guess,” Callahan said. “Yeah, I was upset. It was dumb. It was the same exact thing he did last week, and it cost us points in the red zone. That is what it is. He's a grown-up, and he knows better.

“We can't have it. He's got to protect our team better. He's got to protect the ball better. It's inexcusable to do those types of things.”

However, Levis acknowledged his mistake.

“It’s just something that might not have crossed my brain in the offseason,” Levis said. “When I'm preparing mentally, I'm more so focused on the playbook and obviously watching film to see how guys are playing and running games. I just can't let that happen.”