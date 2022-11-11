Published November 11, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

After a tough start to the 2022 NFL season, his first season away from the Seattle Seahawks since being drafted by the team in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos found some surprising success in London during Week 8, when they bested the Jacksonville Jaguars despite a strong showing by Travis Etienne on the ground. Riding high off of their offensive efforts, Russ and Co. will be afforded an opportunity to keep their offensive efforts rolling into Week 10, when they’re scheduled to face off against a Tennessee Titans defense that has been hampered with injuries.

With 13 players already on IR, including star rusher Harold Landry III, the Titans will have to get creative heading into their Week 10 showdown against the Broncos, as head coach Mike Vrabel has already ruled out Jeffery Simmons, Amani Hooker, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham and Josh Thompson for the game. Joshua Kalu, Kristian Fulton, and Teair Tart have all been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game as well, according to ESPN.

The Broncos, by contrast, only have three players currently listed as out for the game, with tight end Andrew Beck out with a hamstring injury and linebacker Baron Browning and wide receiver KJ Hamler both sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Will this defensive discrepancy be enough to keep the Broncos’ winning ways rolling, or will the Titans be able to overcome their defensive disadvantage and secure their first win of the month of November? Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long to find out.