By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

If you aren’t aware, the city of Nashville has been dealing with some power troubles this winter. The frigid temperatures have been a bane to the power supply. As a result, rolling blackouts have been implemented to try and stabilize their power grid. With another blackout scheduled on Saturday, the Mayor of Nashville asked if the Titans could postpone their scheduled home game against the Houston Texans to accommodate this.

I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps https://t.co/J0XFq8euGB — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 24, 2022

Less than an hour after Mayor Cooper’s tweet, the NFL has officially delayed the Texans-Titans game.

Delayed in Nashville…lots going on to consider here. Power grid is stressed here (we understand, or should, given our situation). Titans play Th. night, bowl game this week here too. The wind is a bi—- but sunny & 18 degrees. Field fine. So, let’s do it at 1 PM CST Let’s GO!! — John Harris (@jharrisfootball) December 24, 2022

The Titans’ upcoming game against the Texans has massive implications for the former’s playoff chances. With the Jacksonville Jaguars sneaking up behind them, they can’t afford to lose any more games. Winning their last three games is the only sure-fire way they will make it to the playoffs as the AFC South champs.

Compounding their woes this season is the latest news on Ryan Tannehill’s injury. The veteran quarterback has been ruled out for the regular season, and is also unlikely to play in the playoffs. Their passing attack has not looked good even with Tannehill under center. Now, with Malik Willis taking over… it’s about to get even more brutal for Tennessee.

The Titans will need to go back to their old reliable weapon: Derrick Henry. Henry has been oddly silent over the last few weeks, as the team tried to go for a more balanced approach on offense. Now, they’ll need the King to get back to his previous form in order to have a chance to make it to the final dance.

A win over the Texans is now a must for the Titans, delay or no delay. Considering Houston’s recent performances… that might be harder than expected.