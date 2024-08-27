The Tennessee Titans reportedly released former first-round pick Caleb Farley on Tuesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Titans are currently in the process of finalizing the roster before the 2024 regular season. Farley, a cornerback, is only 25 years old and may draw interest from other teams.

He was selected by the Titans in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Overall, he has only appeared in 12 games for Tennessee, however. Farley has recorded 14 combined tackles and 13 solo tackles in his NFL career so far.

It should be noted that Farley's time in the NFL so far has been mostly defined by injury trouble. Farley suffered a hamstring injury in 2024 training camp as well. Tennessee likely believes in his ceiling, but the fact of the matter is that Farley has been unable to consistently stay on the field.

Teams can always use extra depth in the secondary, so one has to imagine that Farley will land another opportunity elsewhere. If he is able to stay healthy Farley can make a big impact for a team's defense.

The Titans will continue to evaluate their roster before the season gets underway. Tennessee will have more difficult decisions to make. The Titans will look closely at who performed well in the preseason before releasing the final roster.

Titans preparing for 2024 season

Tennessee finished in last place in the AFC North during the 2023 campaign. They were the only team in the division with a losing record, finishing with a mark of 6-11. The Titans' 2024 outlook is uncertain as well.

Perhaps Tennessee can surprise some people around the NFL world. In order to accomplish that feat, they will need their young players to step up and exceed expectations. It is difficult to predict how the 2024 season will go for the Titans. They will attempt to upset expectations this season.