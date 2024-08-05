The Tennessee Titans are still trying to work their way through the roster ramifications of DeAndre Hopkins’ injury. They’re also hoping Will Levis isn’t distracted from the task at hand. And of course, they must deal with players on the roster bubble who are trying to shine during the NFL preseason.

One of those players is running back Hassan Haskins. It makes sense for the 6-foot-2, 228-pound Haskins to fit into the Titans’ plans for 2024. He languished behind power back Derrick Henry after being drafted in the fourth round of 2022. But with Henry taking reps with the Ravens these days, Haskins may have a home in the Titans’ backfield.

Size matters for Titans RB Hassan Haskins

The top two backs on the Titans roster are Tony Pollard (6-0, 209) and Tyjae Spears (5-10, 200). Neither of those guys will be confused for between-the-tackles runners. So Haskins has a great chance to take over a role as a short-yardage back, getting key first downs and perhaps becoming a touchdown vulutre that fantasy football won’t enjoy very much.

Titans running backs coach Randy Jordan told atozsports.com that Haskins’ size and strength give him a leg up to earn the team’s spot as the No. 3 running back.

“(He’s) a guy that's physical,” Jordan said “A guy that's going to be an enforcer. (He) can play on first, second, or third down and you'll be able to hand it to him to finish games. In the National Football League, when you're trying to finish games in four minutes and play keep away, you want (a) guy (who’s) 230 or 225 (pounds) that you can hand it to and get those hard yards to finish a game off.”

This need puts another player in competition for the second backup spot in jeopardy. Jabari Small is 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds with some explosiveness. He lacks the frame needed to be a punisher.

Small hoping to stick with Memphis veteran

Although Small didn’t put up monster stats in college — 2,122 yards and 24 scores in four seasons at the University of Tennessee — he showed enough to get an NFL look. Small still holds out hope to make the roster, where he could play alongside an NFL veteran he has admired in Pollard. They are both Memphis products. Small told commercialappeal.com he’s trying to learn from the former Dallas Cowboys standout.

“With him being an all-around Memphis guy and being successful at my position, too, I told him that I'm gonna be in his back pocket,” Small said. “He's someone that I can look up to. He does things right off the field and everyone knows what kind of player he is. I just feel blessed to be in the spot I'm in.”

Julius Chestnut is also in RB mix

The other back in the mix is Julius Chestnut, a third-season player who is 5-11 and 228 pounds. He has size, but only nine carries for 12 yards over two NFL seasons. However, Chestnut earned a couple of reps with the first-team offense on Sunday, perhaps indicating he has more than a puncher’s chance of making the roster.

The previous coaching staff called Chestnut one of the best finishers on the team, and that bunch still had Henry in the mix. The Titans have one tough call to make at the running back position. It could be Small or Chestnut, but look for Haskins to win the scrum.

Could Jha’Quan Jackson make the squad?

It is a crowded Titans wide receiver room. And it’s talented at the top end. So that makes a tough road for the 5-9, 188-pound Jha'Quan Jackson.

A quick glance at his size points to the first issue for Jackson. Also, he has been dinged by scouts for having inconsistent hands. But he’s a slot receiver with good short-area quickness, so there’s hope.

One thing that helps in the short term is the injury to standout DeAndre Hopkins, who will miss at least a month and maybe more. The Titans may carry an extra receiver on the 53-mna roster until Hopkins returns.

That benefits Treylon Burks on the front end as he will get first-team reps, head coach Brian Callahan told tennessean.com.

“I think Trey's had a really nice camp,” he said. “We've seen good things and now we're going to get the chance to see more. I think that's a good thing for him and for us to see more of him.”

Burks’ acension creates a mad dash for the No. 4 spot with Nick Westbook-Ikhine, Kyle Phillips, Mason Kinsey and Jackson all among the competitors.