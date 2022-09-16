Titans sign former first-rounder to practice squad as Harold Landry insurance

The Tennessee Titans’ defense lost a major piece when Harold Landry tore his ACL before the start of the season. In his absence, this unit has looked drastically different.

The Titans’ defense, specifically against the run, is typically one of the best in the NFL. Last season, they allowed just 82 rushing yards per game. This was the lowest mark in the NFL.

Landry played a large role in their success. Last season, he set career highs across the board, totaling 75 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks.

But in Harold Landry’s absence, this unit looks as if they could be in for a long season.

During their week 1 matchup against the New York Giants, the Titans run defense looked like a shell of its former self. Giants running back Saquon Barkley ran for 164 yards while averaging over nine yards per carry.

To help not only make up for Landry’s absence but to also improve this unit, the Titans have taken a shot on a former first-round pick.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Titans have signed former first-round pick Takk McKinley to their practice squad. He could eventually step into a role similar to Landry’s.

#Titans signing pas rusher Takk McKinley, a former first-round pick, to the practice squad. McKinley had interest from the Cowboys, Cardinals and others. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 16, 2022

McKinley spent the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in 11 games while starting two.

Throughout his career, McKinley has played in 60 total games. He has recorded 97 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 20 total sacks.

Given time, Takk McKinley should make his way to the active roster. With Harold Landry out for the season, the Titans’ defensive front will need a boost in some way. He could bring that.