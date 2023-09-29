Entering Week 4 at 1-2, the Tennessee Titans will be looking to get back to .500 when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately for Tennessee, the Titans will be without one of their leading receivers.

Treylon Burks has been ruled out for Week 4 due to his knee injury, via the team's scouting report. Alongside Burks, offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, defensive back Elijah Molden and linebacker Luke Gifford were all ruled out.

Burks dealt with a knee injury throughout training camp. However, he has been active for the first three weeks. Picking up the injury sometime between Week 3 and this week's practice, Burks either re-aggravated or picked up a new knee injury. He was unable to practice throughout he week.

While the Titans have had high hopes for Burks, he has yet to live up to his first-round hype. This season, Burks has caught six passes for 99 scoreless yards. Over his two years in Tennessee, Burks has caught 39 passes for 543 yards and a touchdown.

Still, Burks was expected to be a major part of the Titans' pass offense – even after Tennessee signed DeAndre Hopkins. But no matter who is lining up at wide receiver, that pass offense has been almost non-existent. The Titans rank 30th in the NFL, averaging 149.7 passing yards per game.

Now, Tennessee will be preparing for an offensive-minded team in Cincinnati without Treylon Burks. If the Titans were to slip to 1-3, it will be an uphill battle climbing back to the top of the AFC South. But with or without Burks, the Titans are looking to pick up a W in Week 4.