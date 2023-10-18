The Tennessee Titans have crawled out to an ugly 2-4 start on the 2023 season, and things could end up getting worse for the team before it gets better. Ryan Tannehill picked up an ankle injury in the Titans Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and it has forced the team to figure out whether Malik Willis or Will Levis will fill in for him if he cannot play after Tennessee's Week 7 bye week.

Reports have indicated that Tannehill's injury is not as bad as the one he suffered last season when he required surgery and a trip to the injured reserve, which led many fans to believe that the veteran quarterback may not have to miss time after all. Unfortunately, Tannehill is still expected to have to sit out a few games due to this injury, which immediately thrusts Willis and Levis into the spotlight.

“The Titans are bracing to be without quarterback Ryan Tannehill because of his high right ankle sprain, possibly for a few weeks depending on how quickly he heals. This is the same ankle on which Tannehill suffered multiple ankle injuries last season, ultimately resulting in surgery and an IR stint late in the year. One source told me the current ankle issue is not believed to be as serious as the last but significant enough that he could miss time.” – Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Who would start for Titans at quarterback if Ryan Tannehill misses time?

Willis and Levis battled it out for the backup job behind Tannehill back during training camp, with Willis initially coming out on top. The problem is Willis struggled mightily in relief of Tannehill against the Ravens, which has led the Titans to reconsider who should start if Tannehill can't go. As a result, both guys are throwing to receivers over Tennessee's bye week in preparation for a potential Week 8 start.

“The Titans are prepping Malik Willis and Will Levis during the bye week, having them throw with receivers in Nashville. Tannehill won't be part of that process as he heals up. Tannehill is as tough as they come, but that ankle has been through a lot. Willis vs. Levis could be a battle. Willis won in the preseason but struggled in relief Sunday against Baltimore.” – Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

This was an interesting quarterback battle throughout the summer, and it looks set to be reignited once the Titans return from their bye week. Tannehill is going to do everything he can to find the field in Week 8, but more likely than not, Willis or Levis will be forced into action, and it sounds like Tennessee has already begun the process of trying to identify who would fill in for their starting quarterback.