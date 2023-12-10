The Philadelphia native will forever be remembered for his playoff heroics.

Former Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck passed away Saturday at 52.

According to a social media post by Buck Reising of 104.5 FM Nashville, the cause of death was a fall inside his home.

Wycheck was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 14, 1971. He attended Philadelphia Archbishop Ryan High School before enrolling at the University of Maryland.

Wycheck was drafted by the Washington football team in the sixth round (160th overall) in the 1993 NFL Draft.

Washington attempted to switch Wycheck from his natural position, tight end, to fullback but were unsuccessful. He was released by the team in 1995 after a suspension for anabolic steroid use.

Wycheck signed with the Houston Oilers before their move to Nashville. His career was resurrected as a member of the Tennesee Titans, including three Pro Bowl seasons between 1998 and 2000.

The signature moment of Wycheck's career came on a play that would come to be known as the Music City Miracle. With 15 seconds remaining in a 2000 AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Wycheck threw a lateral pass during a kickoff return to wide receiver Kevin Dyson, who returned the ball 75 yards for a game-winning touchdown.

The Titans are expected to release a statement on Wycheck's passing shorty.

He is survived by his two adult daughters, Deanna and Madison, both married, and his three grandchildren – Leo, Stevie, and August.