The Tennessee Titans will be without their first-string running back on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tony Pollard is dealing with the flu and was listed as doubtful before officially being ruled out. Via Adam Schefter:

“Titans downgraded RB Tony Pollard (ankle, illness) to out for Sunday’s game vs. the Jaguars.”

Pollard was going to play through an ankle injury. But, this sickness is clearly serious enough to keep him sidelined for Week 17. The RB has been solid in his first season with Tennessee, averaging 4.3 yards per carry for 1,017 total yards and five touchdowns.

But, it hasn't helped the Titans much. They're sitting at 3-12 and have lost four in a row. Jacksonville is also 3-12, which means this game will be the battle of two terrible teams. Backup Tyjae Spears will be in line for the start.

Spears has 64 carries compared to Pollard's 238, rushing for 3.4 yards per carry and four touchdowns. Despite rushing for only 27 yards in Week 16, Spears did have a pair of touchdowns. He'll need to be more consistent as a whole though as the main man on Sunday.

The Titans splashed the cash on Pollard last offseason after he made his name with the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise signed the 27-year-old to a three-year, $24 million deal in March as he replaced Derrick Henry, who eventually found a home with the Baltimore Ravens.

While Pollard is certainly not the force that Henry is, he's put up respectable numbers and has played in 15 games overall. Hopefully, Pollard can take the field in the Titans' season finale against the Texans. For the time being, it will be Spears' time to shine.

The Titans will also be without safety Amani Hooker. Kick-off against the Jaguars is scheduled for 1 PM ET at EverBank Stadium. Tennessee will return home for Week 18 to host Houston.