The Bengals have struggled with consistency this year but just won their most recent game to stay in the playoff hunt. The Titans have struggled and lost two straight entering this game. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Titans prediction and pick.

Bengals-Titans Last Game – Matchup History

The Titans won the last matchup between these two teams last season in Nashville, 27-3. Then, the Bengals won the previous two matchups in 2022, with the Bengals winning 20-16 in November and then 19-16 in January in the playoffs. This is an interesting matchup with the Bengals still in the playoff hunt while the Titans have struggled this year.

Overall Series: Titans lead 41-37-2

Here are the Bengals-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Titans Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: -4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -240

Tennessee Titans: +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Titans

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Bengals have been great on offense this year. They average 361.9 yards per game, which is ninth in the NFL. They also average 27.8 points per game, which is good for sixth in the NFL. They have been trying to find balance on offense, which has been mixed. Joe Burrow has been amazing this season. Burrow has been great with 3,706 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and six interceptions, with a 68.4% completion percentage. The receiving corps has also been great, with Ja'Marr Chase having a monster season with 1,319 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 93 receptions. Chase Brown has emerged as the lead running back this season. Brown leads in 735 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 166 carries. The issues with the Bengals are not on offense. The offense has been great, but it gets a tough matchup against a great Tennessee defense. This matchup will make or break this game for the Bengals.

The Bengals' defense has been awful this season, and it does not seem they can fix it. They allow 365.5 total yards per game and 27.7 points per game. They are 26th in total defense and 29th in scoring defense. They have struggled against the pass and the run all year. They allow 235.2 yards through the air and 130.3 yards on the ground. This defense has talent, with Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson off each edge and then Germaine Pratt in the middle. Finally, Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton have been decent in the secondary. This defense has a solid matchup against a struggling Tennessee offense. The defense can show up and play well in this game because the Titans have struggled all year on this side of the ball.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Tennessee Titans have struggled to find much consistency on offense this year. They average 291.8 yards and are scoring 26.3 points per game. Will Levis is the key under center because he has had a roller coaster of a year. He has 1,827 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 63.6% completion percentage. The receiving corps has struggled all year and has not helped him much. The best player out wide is Calvin Ridley, who has 738 yards and three touchdowns on 50 receptions. Tony Pollard has been a workhorse in the backfield. He has 937 yards and four touchdowns on 213 carries. This offense has struggled, but they get a great matchup against a Bengals defense that has struggled all year. Tony Pollard should have a great opportunity in this game against the Bengals, and the passing game might have an opportunity to break out of their funk.

The Titans' defense has had a great year this year. They are second in total defense, allowing 291.8 total yards per game. They are the best-passing defense in the NFL and are still solid against the run. They allow 175.5 yards through the air and then 116.3 yards per game on the ground. This defense has a lot of playmakers, especially in the front seven. Jeffrey Simmons, Arden Key, Kenneth Murray Jr., and Harold Landry III have all been great up front for the Titans. Then, Quandre Diggs and Amani Hooker are the leaders in the secondary. This defense has a difficult matchup against a Bengals offense that can score and move the ball at will. This matchup will make or break this game. The Titans have defense, but there's no offense hotter than the Bengals.

Final Bengals-Titans Prediction & Pick

This matchup will depend on which team's strength holds up more: the Bengals' offense or the Titans' defense. The difference is that the Titans can not score and have had issues all season on offense. As good as the Titans' defense has been, they need to match the Bengals' offense, and they can't. Expect the Bengals to win and cover on the road against the Titans.

Final Bengals-Titans Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -4.5 (-120)