Tennessee Titans fans will love the progress of wide receiver Treylon Burks in the offseason. Heading to his second year in the pros, Burks is looking to make a bigger impact on the Titans' offense, and so far, he appears to be on pace to hit that goal.

“He’s done a great job,” said Tennessee wide receiver coach Rob Moore about his thoughts on Treylon Burks (h/t John Glennon of the Nashville Post). “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s in great shape. Mentally, he’s ahead of the game. Honestly, he’s been a different player. So I’m extremely happy with where he’s at,” Glennon added.

In the 2022 NFL season, his first in the league, Treylon Burks finished third on the team — behind Robert Woods and Chigoziem Okonkwo — with 444 receiving yards to go with a touchdown on 33 receptions and 54 targets.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Woods no longer with the Titans, it opens a great opportunity for Treylon Burks to receive more attention downfield in the coming 2023 NFL season. He should be among the top targets in the passing attack of the Titans that's going to be led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill. A breakout season in 2023 is within reach for the former Arkansas Razorbacks star wideout, who is part of a receiving group that also features the likes of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips.

Treylon Burks was taken in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Titans, who will look to ease the load on the shoulders of running back Derrick Henry after a 2022 campaign in which the team ranked just 27th in pass play percentage.