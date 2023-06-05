Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods thinks his days as a top pass-catcher in the NFL are still ahead of him. If he gets his chances with the Texans he has confidence that he can have another 1,000-yard season and be among the “best in the world.”

“It's just about getting the opportunity to make plays and help contribute to the team,” Woods said. “That's what I'm hoping to do here in Houston, have opportunities to make big plays and be myself and do what I'm capable of doing.”

Woods was among the NFL's best at his position during his time with the Los Angeles Rams. From 2018-2020, Woods averaged 88 catches and 1,096 yards per season, scoring 18 total touchdowns during that span. He was on his way to another 1,000-yard season in 2021 but a torn ACL ended his season.

The Tennessee Titans traded for Woods last March and Woods played in all 17 games in 2022 but finished with a career-low 527 yards.

Despite the down year, Woods has confidence that he can be a key part of a revamped Texans offense. His self-motivation is something that he's worn on his sleeve for much of his career.

“This is a game where it's all about confidence and believing in yourself,” Woods said. “And having that energy when you're able to step out on the field knowing that you're capable, and have the belief that you're a dominant player, so really, it was more so talking to myself and knowing who I am and never let that get fazed.”

Robert Woods seems to be excited about his opportunity with the Texans. If he is able to return to his pre-injury form, Houston's offense could look a lot different than it did last season.